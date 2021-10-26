Recap: Wesbanco Q3 Earnings

Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wesbanco missed their estimated earnings by 10.26%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,318,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 2.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wesbanco's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.68 0.61 0.53 EPS Actual 1.03 1.06 0.76 0.66 Revenue Estimate 118.28M 124.21M 119.69M 121.60M Revenue Actual 115.86M 116.48M 119.71M 120.59M

