Avangrid: Q3 Earnings Insights
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avangrid beat their estimated earnings by 17.24%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $128,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.06, which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avangrid's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.74
|0.57
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|1.14
|0.62
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.52B
|1.81B
|1.70B
|1.52B
|Revenue Actual
|1.48B
|1.97B
|1.67B
|1.47B
