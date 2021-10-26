 Skip to main content

Avangrid: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:56pm   Comments
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avangrid beat their estimated earnings by 17.24%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $128,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.06, which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avangrid's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.74 0.57 0.41
EPS Actual 0.35 1.14 0.62 0.32
Revenue Estimate 1.52B 1.81B 1.70B 1.52B
Revenue Actual 1.48B 1.97B 1.67B 1.47B

