Recap: Trustmark Q3 Earnings
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trustmark beat their estimated earnings by 4.26%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $27,677,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trustmark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.62
|0.67
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.82
|0.81
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|172.10M
|167.48M
|173.80M
|176.20M
|Revenue Actual
|178.79M
|165.81M
|180.43M
|182.88M
