Recap: Trustmark Q3 Earnings

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trustmark beat their estimated earnings by 4.26%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $27,677,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trustmark's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.62 0.67 0.52 EPS Actual 0.76 0.82 0.81 0.86 Revenue Estimate 172.10M 167.48M 173.80M 176.20M Revenue Actual 178.79M 165.81M 180.43M 182.88M

