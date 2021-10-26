Recap: Flushing Financial Q3 Earnings

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Flushing Financial beat their estimated earnings by 37.5%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12,955,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flushing Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.47 0.42 0.38 EPS Actual 0.73 0.54 0.58 0.56 Revenue Estimate 64.40M 61.26M 55.26M 52.11M Revenue Actual 57.83M 67.20M 54.55M 51.27M

