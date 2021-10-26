Recap: Flushing Financial Q3 Earnings
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flushing Financial beat their estimated earnings by 37.5%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $12,955,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flushing Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.47
|0.42
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.54
|0.58
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|64.40M
|61.26M
|55.26M
|52.11M
|Revenue Actual
|57.83M
|67.20M
|54.55M
|51.27M
