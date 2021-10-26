 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Encore Wire Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 5:32pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Encore Wire Q3 Earnings

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Encore Wire beat their estimated earnings by 192.44%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $376,620,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $7.44, which was followed by a 10.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Encore Wire's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.38 0.87 0.68 0.75
EPS Actual 8.82 1.99 1.17 1.02
Revenue Estimate 456.51M 384.57M 334.19M 337.78M
Revenue Actual 744.41M 441.14M 380.82M 339.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (WIRE)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings