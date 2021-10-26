Usana Health Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:17 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Usana Health Sciences beat their estimated earnings by 4.62%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $24,161,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Usana Health Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.71 1.48 1.43 1.25 EPS Actual 1.87 1.45 1.87 1.44 Revenue Estimate 332.61M 301.47M 291.54M 277.26M Revenue Actual 336.84M 307.98M 310.52M 298.51M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Usana Health Sciences management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.28 and $1.33 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -4.04% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Usana Health Sciences, a bearish signal to many investors.

