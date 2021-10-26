Usana Health Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:17 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Usana Health Sciences beat their estimated earnings by 4.62%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $24,161,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Usana Health Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|1.48
|1.43
|1.25
|EPS Actual
|1.87
|1.45
|1.87
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|332.61M
|301.47M
|291.54M
|277.26M
|Revenue Actual
|336.84M
|307.98M
|310.52M
|298.51M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Usana Health Sciences management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.28 and $1.33 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -4.04% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Usana Health Sciences, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings