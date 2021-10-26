 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Annaly Capital Management Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Annaly Capital Management Earnings Preview

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Annaly Capital Management will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.27

Annaly Capital Management bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 11.11%, which was followed by a 2.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Annaly Capital Management's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.26 0.29 0.26
EPS Actual 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.32
Price Change % 2.38% 0.67% -2.31% 1.72%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management were trading at $8.72 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (NLY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2021
A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 22
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings