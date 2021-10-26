Eli Lilly: Q3 Earnings Insights
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eli Lilly beat their estimated earnings by 15.48%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,031,800,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eli Lilly's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.92
|2.14
|2.35
|1.71
|EPS Actual
|1.87
|1.87
|2.75
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|6.65B
|7.02B
|7.29B
|5.91B
|Revenue Actual
|6.74B
|6.81B
|7.44B
|5.74B
