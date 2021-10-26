 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Eli Lilly: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eli Lilly beat their estimated earnings by 15.48%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,031,800,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eli Lilly's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.92 2.14 2.35 1.71
EPS Actual 1.87 1.87 2.75 1.54
Revenue Estimate 6.65B 7.02B 7.29B 5.91B
Revenue Actual 6.74B 6.81B 7.44B 5.74B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

