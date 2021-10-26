Veoneer: Q3 Earnings Insights
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Veoneer missed their estimated earnings by 1.2%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $20,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 56.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veoneer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.91
|-0.81
|-0.86
|-0.97
|EPS Actual
|-0.89
|-0.93
|-0.82
|-0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|404.73M
|421.44M
|401.45M
|356.89M
|Revenue Actual
|398.00M
|419.00M
|455.00M
|371.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News