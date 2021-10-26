Recap: Graphic Packaging Holding Q3 Earnings
Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Graphic Packaging Holding beat their estimated earnings by 21.43%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $84,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Graphic Packaging Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.25
|0.27
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.23
|0.28
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|1.69B
|1.66B
|1.59B
|1.64B
|Revenue Actual
|1.74B
|1.65B
|1.65B
|1.70B
