 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Graphic Packaging Holding Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Graphic Packaging Holding Q3 Earnings

 

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding beat their estimated earnings by 21.43%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $84,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graphic Packaging Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.25 0.27 0.22
EPS Actual 0.26 0.23 0.28 0.26
Revenue Estimate 1.69B 1.66B 1.59B 1.64B
Revenue Actual 1.74B 1.65B 1.65B 1.70B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (GPK)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Graphic Packaging's Debt Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Graphic Packaging Plans Tax-Exempt Green Bond Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com