Triton International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Triton International beat their estimated earnings by 11.47%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $72,434,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Triton International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.96 1.74 1.43 1.06 EPS Actual 2.14 1.91 1.70 1.14 Revenue Estimate 373.51M 350.84M 345.34M 335.30M Revenue Actual 369.78M 346.74M 337.29M 327.76M

