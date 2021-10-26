Triton International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Triton International beat their estimated earnings by 11.47%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $72,434,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Triton International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.96
|1.74
|1.43
|1.06
|EPS Actual
|2.14
|1.91
|1.70
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|373.51M
|350.84M
|345.34M
|335.30M
|Revenue Actual
|369.78M
|346.74M
|337.29M
|327.76M
