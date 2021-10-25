First BanCorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First BanCorp beat their estimated earnings by 23.33%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $36,047,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First BanCorp's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.24 0.21 0.12 EPS Actual 0.36 0.31 0.27 0.10 Revenue Estimate 178.69M 179.48M 180.12M 152.74M Revenue Actual 184.78M 176.26M 177.77M 148.70M

