First BanCorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First BanCorp beat their estimated earnings by 23.33%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $36,047,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First BanCorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.24
|0.21
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.31
|0.27
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|178.69M
|179.48M
|180.12M
|152.74M
|Revenue Actual
|184.78M
|176.26M
|177.77M
|148.70M
