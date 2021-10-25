 Skip to main content

Recap: Industrias Bachoco SAB Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Industrias Bachoco SAB beat their estimated earnings by 3.8%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $152,800,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65, which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Industrias Bachoco SAB's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.60 0.60 0.19
EPS Actual 1.48 2.06 0.73 0.75
Revenue Estimate 955.00M 849.00M 849.00M 735.00M
Revenue Actual 1.05B 948.00M 918.70M 827.30M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

