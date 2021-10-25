Recap: Industrias Bachoco SAB Q3 Earnings
Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Industrias Bachoco SAB beat their estimated earnings by 3.8%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $152,800,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65, which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Industrias Bachoco SAB's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.60
|0.60
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|1.48
|2.06
|0.73
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|955.00M
|849.00M
|849.00M
|735.00M
|Revenue Actual
|1.05B
|948.00M
|918.70M
|827.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News