Whirlpool: Q3 Earnings Insights
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Whirlpool beat their estimated earnings by 9.15%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $197,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.71, which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Whirlpool's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.93
|5.41
|6.07
|3.75
|EPS Actual
|6.64
|7.20
|6.64
|6.91
|Revenue Estimate
|5.05B
|4.85B
|5.59B
|4.61B
|Revenue Actual
|5.32B
|5.36B
|5.80B
|5.29B
