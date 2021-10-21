 Skip to main content

Whirlpool: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:36pm   Comments
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Whirlpool beat their estimated earnings by 9.15%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $197,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.71, which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Whirlpool's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 5.93 5.41 6.07 3.75
EPS Actual 6.64 7.20 6.64 6.91
Revenue Estimate 5.05B 4.85B 5.59B 4.61B
Revenue Actual 5.32B 5.36B 5.80B 5.29B

