Recap: Carlisle Companies Q3 Earnings

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carlisle Companies beat their estimated earnings by 8.73%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $189,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carlisle Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.13 0.69 1.16 1.68 EPS Actual 2.16 1.47 1.57 1.87 Revenue Estimate 1.15B 974.48M 1.07B 1.12B Revenue Actual 1.18B 1.03B 1.06B 1.13B

