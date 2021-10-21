Recap: Carlisle Companies Q3 Earnings
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carlisle Companies beat their estimated earnings by 8.73%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $189,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carlisle Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.13
|0.69
|1.16
|1.68
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|1.47
|1.57
|1.87
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|974.48M
|1.07B
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|1.18B
|1.03B
|1.06B
|1.13B
