Recap: Bank OZK Q3 Earnings
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank OZK beat their estimated earnings by 3.09%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $22,608,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank OZK's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.86
|0.78
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|1.11
|0.93
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|259.36M
|257.66M
|251.81M
|244.30M
|Revenue Actual
|268.49M
|266.75M
|266.26M
|251.33M
