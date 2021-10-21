 Skip to main content

Recap: Bank OZK Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:35pm   Comments
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Bank OZK beat their estimated earnings by 3.09%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $22,608,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank OZK's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.92 0.86 0.78 0.58
EPS Actual 1.16 1.11 0.93 0.84
Revenue Estimate 259.36M 257.66M 251.81M 244.30M
Revenue Actual 268.49M 266.75M 266.26M 251.33M

