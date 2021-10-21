Recap: Valero Energy Q3 Earnings
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Valero Energy beat their estimated earnings by 29.79%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $13,711,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valero Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|-1.89
|-1.42
|-1.37
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|-1.73
|-1.06
|-1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|22.57B
|18.65B
|16.21B
|16.55B
|Revenue Actual
|27.75B
|20.81B
|16.60B
|15.81B
