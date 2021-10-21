Recap: Valero Energy Q3 Earnings

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valero Energy beat their estimated earnings by 29.79%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $13,711,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valero Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 -1.89 -1.42 -1.37 EPS Actual 0.48 -1.73 -1.06 -1.16 Revenue Estimate 22.57B 18.65B 16.21B 16.55B Revenue Actual 27.75B 20.81B 16.60B 15.81B

