Recap: ABB Q3 Earnings
ABB (NYSE:ABB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ABB missed their estimated earnings by 13.16%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $446,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ABB's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.26
|0.26
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|7.02B
|6.72B
|6.85B
|6.20B
|Revenue Actual
|7.45B
|6.90B
|7.18B
|6.58B
