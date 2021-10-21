Recap: Nucor Q3 Earnings
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nucor beat their estimated earnings by 1.25%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5,385,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nucor's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.74
|3.09
|1.18
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|5.15
|3.10
|1.30
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|8.31B
|7.19B
|5.34B
|4.54B
|Revenue Actual
|8.79B
|7.02B
|5.26B
|4.93B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Nucor management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $7.3 and $7.4 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a 0.96% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Nucor, a bullish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News