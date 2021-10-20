 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Allegion
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:17am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Allegion

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Allegion will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.30

Allegion bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 2.33%, which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegion's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.29 1.02 1.19 1.19
EPS Actual 1.32 1.20 1.49 1.67
Price Change % 2.36% 2.11% -0.46% 0.89%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion were trading at $134.72 as of October 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ALLE)

Analyst Ratings For Allegion
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021
Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 5 Building Products Stocks With Mixed Ratings
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Allegion
Allegion Cuts FY21 Outlook Citing Supply Chain Constraints
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings