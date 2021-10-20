 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.91

Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 6.49%, which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blackstone Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.77 0.76 0.89 0.55
EPS Actual 0.82 0.96 1.13 0.63
Price Change % 1.06% 5.14% 2.9% 1.39%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Group were trading at $126.79 as of October 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 133.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (BX)

Unexpected Help from Moscow Could Bring Relief to Energy Crises
Viva MGM: BofA Raises Company's Price Target Following Las Vegas Resort Purchase
MGM Resorts To Acquire Operations Of The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas For $1.6B
Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week Include Designer Brands, MacroGenics And More
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings