Recap: PacWest Banc Q3 Earnings
PacWest Banc(NASDAQ:PACW) stock fell by 0.48% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PacWest Banc beat their estimated earnings by 13.59%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $37,611,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 9.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PacWest Banc's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.97
|0.91
|0.67
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.52
|1.27
|0.99
|0.38
|Price Change %
|-0.48%
|9.29%
|6.19%
|1.07%
|-0.69%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
