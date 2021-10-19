 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: First Horizon National
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:23am   Comments
First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that First Horizon National will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.41

First Horizon National bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $34.88, which was followed by a 0.0 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Horizon National's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.37 0.33 0.21
EPS Actual 0.58 0.51 0.46 0.35
Revenue Estimate 771.08M 759.49M 783.28M 799.54M
Revenue Actual 781.00M 806.00M 810.00M 1.35B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon National were trading at $16.73 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

