A Preview Of Popular's Earnings

Popular(NASDAQ:BPOP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Popular will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.24

Popular bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $31.03, which was followed by a 0.33 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Popular's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.03 1.86 1.54 1.2 EPS Actual 2.66 3.12 2.10 2 Revenue Estimate 478.20M 493.55M 481.20M 465.75M Revenue Actual 487.80M 479.11M 471.62M 461.02M

Stock Performance

Shares of Popular were trading at $79.71 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 101.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

