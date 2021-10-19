 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Verizon Communications
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Verizon Communications(NYSE:VZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Verizon Communications will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.36

Verizon Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $6.2, which was followed by a 0.0 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verizon Communications's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.29 1.29 1.17 1.22
EPS Actual 1.37 1.31 1.21 1.25
Revenue Estimate 32.68B 32.46B 34.43B 31.59B
Revenue Actual 33.76B 32.87B 34.69B 31.54B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications were trading at $51.91 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

