Recap: Domino's Pizza Q3 Earnings
Domino's Pizza(NYSE:DPZ) stock fell by 4.73% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Domino's Pizza beat their estimated earnings by 4.18%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $30,271,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 2.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.11
|2.86
|2.94
|3.89
|2.78
|EPS Actual
|3.24
|3.12
|3
|3.46
|2.49
|Price Change %
|-4.73%
|-2.48%
|1.53%
|2.22%
|-2.51%
