 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Domino's Pizza Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Domino's Pizza Q3 Earnings

 

Domino's Pizza(NYSE:DPZ) stock fell by 4.73% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Domino's Pizza beat their estimated earnings by 4.18%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $30,271,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 2.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 3.11 2.86 2.94 3.89 2.78
EPS Actual 3.24 3.12 3 3.46 2.49
Price Change % -4.73% -2.48% 1.53% 2.22% -2.51%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

Expert Ratings For Domino's Pizza
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Domino's CEO Blames Q3 Store Sales Slump On Labor Shortage
Domino's Pizza And This Stock That's Up 20% Over The Last Month Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Domino's Pizza Shares Fall On Q3 Revenue Miss, US Same-Store Sales Decline
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com