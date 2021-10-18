Recap: Domino's Pizza Q3 Earnings

Domino's Pizza(NYSE:DPZ) stock fell by 4.73% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Domino's Pizza beat their estimated earnings by 4.18%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $30,271,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 2.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.11 2.86 2.94 3.89 2.78 EPS Actual 3.24 3.12 3 3.46 2.49 Price Change % -4.73% -2.48% 1.53% 2.22% -2.51%

