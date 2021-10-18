Recap: Citigroup Q3 Earnings
Citigroup(NYSE:C) stock rose by 2.1% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Citigroup beat their estimated earnings by 27.98%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $148,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89, which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.68
|1.96
|2.60
|1.34
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|2.15
|2.85
|3.62
|2.08
|1.40
|Price Change %
|2.1%
|0.41%
|-0.12%
|-6.93%
|-1.49%
