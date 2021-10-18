Recap: Citigroup Q3 Earnings

Citigroup(NYSE:C) stock rose by 2.1% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citigroup beat their estimated earnings by 27.98%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $148,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89, which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.68 1.96 2.60 1.34 0.92 EPS Actual 2.15 2.85 3.62 2.08 1.40 Price Change % 2.1% 0.41% -0.12% -6.93% -1.49%

