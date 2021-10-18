 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Citigroup Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Citigroup Q3 Earnings

 

Citigroup(NYSE:C) stock rose by 2.1% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citigroup beat their estimated earnings by 27.98%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $148,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89, which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.68 1.96 2.60 1.34 0.92
EPS Actual 2.15 2.85 3.62 2.08 1.40
Price Change % 2.1% 0.41% -0.12% -6.93% -1.49%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (C)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Apple, Chevron, Citigroup, Dell And More
It's The Earnings, Stupid
Is Citigroup A 'Super Cheap Stock To Buy' Right Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Bank Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com