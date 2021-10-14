 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TSR Shares Climb On 58% Revenue Growth In Q1
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Share:
TSR Shares Climb On 58% Revenue Growth In Q1
  • Information technology consulting and recruiting services provider TSR Inc (NASDAQ: TSRIreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57.5% year-on-year to $22.9 million.
  • Revenue increased 57.5% for the first quarter due to new business development, our acquisition, and organic growth, CEO Thomas Salerno said. 
  • Operating loss for the current quarter was $355,000 compared to operating income of $60,000 in the prior-year quarter.
  • Net income was $6.4 million, against a net loss of ($3,000) a year ago. It was primarily attributable to the forgiveness of principal and interest on the SBA PPP Loan. EPS was $3.18.
  • Price Action: TSRI shares traded higher by 27.3% at $11.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSRI)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Jumps 2%
5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com