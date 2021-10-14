TSR Shares Climb On 58% Revenue Growth In Q1
- Information technology consulting and recruiting services provider TSR Inc (NASDAQ: TSRI) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57.5% year-on-year to $22.9 million.
- Revenue increased 57.5% for the first quarter due to new business development, our acquisition, and organic growth, CEO Thomas Salerno said.
- Operating loss for the current quarter was $355,000 compared to operating income of $60,000 in the prior-year quarter.
- Net income was $6.4 million, against a net loss of ($3,000) a year ago. It was primarily attributable to the forgiveness of principal and interest on the SBA PPP Loan. EPS was $3.18.
- Price Action: TSRI shares traded higher by 27.3% at $11.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
