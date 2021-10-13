Walgreens Boots Alliance's Earnings: A Preview

WBA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.02

Walgreens Boots Alliance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $17.95, which was followed by a 1.11 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.11 1.03 0.96 EPS Actual 1.38 1.26 1.22 1.02 Revenue Estimate 33.76B 35.53B 34.95B 34.37B Revenue Actual 34.03B 32.78B 36.31B 34.75B

Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance were trading at $47.42 as of October 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

