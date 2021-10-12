RCI Hospitality Clocks 91.6% Sales Growth In Q4 For Nightclubs, Bombshells Restaurants
- RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 total sales for Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $54.4 million, representing 91.6% year-on-year growth and 23.5% against 4Q19.
- Combined Same-store sales rose 2.1% versus last year and 16.2% compared to 4Q19.
- Nightclubs sales totaled $40.0 million, up 211.0% Y/Y and 12.6% from 4Q19. Bombshells sales totaled $14.4 million, down 7.3% Y/Y and up 68.8% from 4Q19.
- RCI Hospitality also reported sales of $192.4 million for Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants in the fiscal year 2021, representing a 47.7% growth Y/Y and 8.2% against FY19.
- The same-store sales increased 1.5% versus last year and 12.9% compared to FY19.
- "The current first quarter should benefit from our typical seasonal sales increase from the fourth quarter," said CEO Eric Langan.
- Price Action: RICK shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $69.81 on the last check Tuesday.
