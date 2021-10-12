 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RCI Hospitality Clocks 91.6% Sales Growth In Q4 For Nightclubs, Bombshells Restaurants
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
RCI Hospitality Clocks 91.6% Sales Growth In Q4 For Nightclubs, Bombshells Restaurants
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 total sales for Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $54.4 million, representing 91.6% year-on-year growth and 23.5% against 4Q19.
  • Combined Same-store sales rose 2.1% versus last year and 16.2% compared to 4Q19.
  • Nightclubs sales totaled $40.0 million, up 211.0% Y/Y and 12.6% from 4Q19. Bombshells sales totaled $14.4 million, down 7.3% Y/Y and up 68.8% from 4Q19. 
  • RCI Hospitality also reported sales of $192.4 million for Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants in the fiscal year 2021, representing a 47.7% growth Y/Y and 8.2% against FY19.
  • The same-store sales increased 1.5% versus last year and 12.9% compared to FY19.
  • "The current first quarter should benefit from our typical seasonal sales increase from the fourth quarter," said CEO Eric Langan.
  • Price Action: RICK shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $69.81 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RICK)

Vice Stocks: A Sin Not To Have In Your Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com