 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Conagra Brands Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Conagra Brands Q1 Earnings

 

Conagra Brands(NYSE:CAG) stock fell by 1.46% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conagra Brands beat their estimated earnings by 2.04%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $26,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.52 0.58 0.73 0.57
EPS Actual 0.50 0.54 0.59 0.81 0.70
Price Change % -1.46% -0.26% -2.98% 0.86% 2.82%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CAG)

Expert Ratings For Conagra Brands
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021
JPMorgan Downgrades Conagra Brands, Prefers To Be On Sidelines
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; New Fortress Energy Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Conagra Brands Profit Beats Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com