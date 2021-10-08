 Skip to main content

Recap: Levi Strauss Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Recap: Levi Strauss Q3 Earnings

 

Levi Strauss(NYSE:LEVI) stock rose by 8.46% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Levi Strauss beat their estimated earnings by 29.73%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $435,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.09 0.25 0.15 -0.22
EPS Actual 0.48 0.23 0.34 0.20 0.08
Price Change % 8.46% 1.36% 2.6% -5.73% 5.09%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Levi Strauss management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.4 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -18.75% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Levi Strauss, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

