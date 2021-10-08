Recap: Levi Strauss Q3 Earnings
Levi Strauss(NYSE:LEVI) stock rose by 8.46% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Levi Strauss beat their estimated earnings by 29.73%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $435,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.09
|0.25
|0.15
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.23
|0.34
|0.20
|0.08
|Price Change %
|8.46%
|1.36%
|2.6%
|-5.73%
|5.09%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Levi Strauss management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.4 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -18.75% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Levi Strauss, a bearish signal to many investors.
