How Bad Are Smartsheet's Earnings? | Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) brought in sales totaling $131.74 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 13.53%, resulting in a loss of $43.55 million. In Q1, Smartsheet brought in $117.08 million in sales but lost $38.36 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can be difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Smartsheet posted an ROCE of -0.09%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Smartsheet is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Smartsheet, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.09% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Analyst Predictions

Smartsheet reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.05/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.13/share.

 

