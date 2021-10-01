 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trevena's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:
Trevena's Return On Capital Employed Overview

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) brought in sales totaling $178.00 thousand during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 41.33%, resulting in a loss of $14.07 million. In Q1, Trevena brought in $209.00 thousand in sales but lost $9.96 million in earnings.

Why Is ROCE Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can be difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Trevena posted an ROCE of -0.16%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Trevena is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Trevena, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.16% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Analyst Predictions

Trevena reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.09/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.07/share.

 

Related Articles (TRVN)

Trevena Posts TRV027 Proof-of-Concept Study In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
8 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings