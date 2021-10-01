Cintas: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cintas(NASDAQ:CTAS) stock fell by 2.21% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cintas beat their estimated earnings by 13.09%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $150,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 4.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cintas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.75 2.30 2.21 2.18 2.13 EPS Actual 3.11 2.47 2.37 2.62 2.78 Price Change % -2.21% 4.62% -1.75% -2.47% 0.61%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.