Cintas: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cintas(NASDAQ:CTAS) stock fell by 2.21% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cintas beat their estimated earnings by 13.09%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $150,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 4.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cintas's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.75
|2.30
|2.21
|2.18
|2.13
|EPS Actual
|3.11
|2.47
|2.37
|2.62
|2.78
|Price Change %
|-2.21%
|4.62%
|-1.75%
|-2.47%
|0.61%
