 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Herman Miller: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Herman Miller: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Herman Miller(NASDAQ:MLHR) stock fell by 6.13% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Herman Miller missed their estimated earnings by 7.55%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $162,900,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Herman Miller's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.39 0.58 0.56  
EPS Actual 0.49 0.56 0.65 0.89 1.24
Price Change % -6.13% -6.92% -0.31% -13.14% 33.47%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Herman Miller management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.55 and $0.61 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 18.37% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Herman Miller, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MLHR)

Herman Miller Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates, Issues Positive Q2 Outlook
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of GDP, Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2021
A Look Into Herman Miller's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com