Herman Miller: Q1 Earnings Insights
Herman Miller(NASDAQ:MLHR) stock fell by 6.13% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Herman Miller missed their estimated earnings by 7.55%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $162,900,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Herman Miller's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.39
|0.58
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.56
|0.65
|0.89
|1.24
|Price Change %
|-6.13%
|-6.92%
|-0.31%
|-13.14%
|33.47%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Herman Miller management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.55 and $0.61 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a 18.37% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Herman Miller, a bullish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News