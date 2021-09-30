 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Landec Shares Slide After Q1 Earnings Miss; Warns On Inflationary Pressure
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Landec Shares Slide After Q1 Earnings Miss; Warns On Inflationary Pressure
  • Landec Corp (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 5.1% year-on-year, to $128.79 million, missing the analyst consensus of $129.12 million.
  • The company attributed the lower revenue to a 6.2% decrease in Curation Foods segment revenues, partially offset by a 0.7% increase in Lifecore segment revenues.
  • Gross profit of $17.5 million increased 7.2% Y/Y, and the gross margin expanded 160 basis points to 13.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million increased 42% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $(0.23) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.12).
  • Landec held $1.4 million in cash and equivalents as of August 29, 2021.
  • The company has warned of continuing inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges.
  • Outlook: Landec reiterated the FY22 consolidated revenue outlook of $545 million - $554 million versus the consensus of $547.19 million.
  • The company expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $33.3 million - $35.5 million.
  • Price Action: LNDC shares are trading lower by 9.24% at $9.33 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LNDC)

Landec's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2021
A Look Into Landec's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com