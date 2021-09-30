Landec Shares Slide After Q1 Earnings Miss; Warns On Inflationary Pressure
- Landec Corp (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 5.1% year-on-year, to $128.79 million, missing the analyst consensus of $129.12 million.
- The company attributed the lower revenue to a 6.2% decrease in Curation Foods segment revenues, partially offset by a 0.7% increase in Lifecore segment revenues.
- Gross profit of $17.5 million increased 7.2% Y/Y, and the gross margin expanded 160 basis points to 13.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million increased 42% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $(0.23) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.12).
- Landec held $1.4 million in cash and equivalents as of August 29, 2021.
- The company has warned of continuing inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges.
- Outlook: Landec reiterated the FY22 consolidated revenue outlook of $545 million - $554 million versus the consensus of $547.19 million.
- The company expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $33.3 million - $35.5 million.
- Price Action: LNDC shares are trading lower by 9.24% at $9.33 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas