 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Online Education: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
China Online Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

China Online Education Gr(NYSE:COE) stock fell by 5.75% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

China Online Education Gr beat their estimated earnings by 58.06%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,946,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 14.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at China Online Education Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate -0.31 0.05 0.09 0.08 0.11
EPS Actual -0.13 0.05 0.21 0.02 0.20
Price Change % -5.75% -14.16% 6.34% 0.61% 1.0%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (COE)

China Online Education Posts Mixed Q2 Results
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2021
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com