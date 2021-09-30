China Online Education: Q2 Earnings Insights
China Online Education Gr(NYSE:COE) stock fell by 5.75% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
China Online Education Gr beat their estimated earnings by 58.06%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19,946,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 14.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at China Online Education Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|0.05
|0.09
|0.08
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|0.05
|0.21
|0.02
|0.20
|Price Change %
|-5.75%
|-14.16%
|6.34%
|0.61%
|1.0%
