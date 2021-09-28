 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cazoo Clocks 521% Revenue Growth In 1H, Retail Revenue Up 464%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Cazoo Clocks 521% Revenue Growth In 1H, Retail Revenue Up 464%
  • European online car retailer Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOOreported first-half FY21 revenue growth of 521% year-on-year to £248 million. Retail revenue rose 464% Y/Y to £208 million.
  • Drivers: Cazoo sold 16,557 retail vehicles, up 412% Y/Y, and 3,897 wholesale vehicles, up 358% Y/Y.
  • Cazoo reported a Retail GPU of £315, up £670 Y/Y.
  • Cazoo reported a positive gross margin of 5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of (28)%.
  • Cazoo held £60 million in cash and equivalents and used £55 million in operating cash flow.
  • Price Action: CZOO shares traded higher by 0.79% at $8.92 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZOO)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com