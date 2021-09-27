Rite Aid: Q2 Earnings Insights
Rite Aid(NYSE:RAD) stock rose by 3.3% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rite Aid beat their estimated earnings by 14.58%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $131,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 6.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.48
|0.22
|-0.76
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.41
|0.38
|-0.78
|0.40
|0.25
|Price Change %
|3.3%
|-6.01%
|-0.28%
|-7.02%
|-8.93%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Rite Aid sees FY22 sales of $25.1B-$25.5B.
