Rite Aid: Q2 Earnings Insights

Rite Aid(NYSE:RAD) stock rose by 3.3% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rite Aid beat their estimated earnings by 14.58%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $131,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 6.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.48 0.22 -0.76 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.41 0.38 -0.78 0.40 0.25 Price Change % 3.3% -6.01% -0.28% -7.02% -8.93%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Rite Aid sees FY22 sales of $25.1B-$25.5B.

