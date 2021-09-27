Recap: MedMen Enterprises Q4 Earnings

MedMen Enterprises(OTC:MMNFF) stock fell by 6.37% after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MedMen Enterprises missed their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,600,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MedMen Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.11 -0.07 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.11 -0.06 -0.04 Price Change % -6.37% -3.1% -18.48% -16.45% -16.33%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

MedMen Enterprises earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

