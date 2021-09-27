Recap: MedMen Enterprises Q4 Earnings
MedMen Enterprises(OTC:MMNFF) stock fell by 6.37% after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MedMen Enterprises missed their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14,600,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MedMen Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.11
|-0.07
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.11
|-0.06
|-0.04
|Price Change %
|-6.37%
|-3.1%
|-18.48%
|-16.45%
|-16.33%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
MedMen Enterprises earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News