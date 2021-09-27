Applied Genetic: Q4 Earnings Insights

Applied Genetic(NASDAQ:AGTC) stock fell by 5.56% on Friday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Applied Genetic beat their estimated earnings by 30.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 12.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Genetic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.41 -0.59 -0.53 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.40 -0.60 -0.60 -0.56 Price Change % -5.56% 12.24% 4.75% -12.17% -4.37%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Applied Genetic earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

