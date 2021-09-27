Applied Genetic: Q4 Earnings Insights
Applied Genetic(NASDAQ:AGTC) stock fell by 5.56% on Friday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Applied Genetic beat their estimated earnings by 30.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $500,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 12.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Applied Genetic's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.40
|-0.41
|-0.59
|-0.53
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|-0.40
|-0.60
|-0.60
|-0.56
|Price Change %
|-5.56%
|12.24%
|4.75%
|-12.17%
|-4.37%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Applied Genetic earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
