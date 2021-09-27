 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied Genetic: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Applied Genetic: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Applied Genetic(NASDAQ:AGTC) stock fell by 5.56% on Friday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Applied Genetic beat their estimated earnings by 30.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 12.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Genetic's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.41 -0.59 -0.53 -0.48
EPS Actual -0.28 -0.40 -0.60 -0.60 -0.56
Price Change % -5.56% 12.24% 4.75% -12.17% -4.37%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Applied Genetic earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (AGTC)

Kids Suffer Adverse Reactions In Applied Genetic's Color Blindness Gene Therapy Trial
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com