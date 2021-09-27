CalAmp: Q2 Earnings Insights

CalAmp(NASDAQ:CAMP) stock fell by 3.5% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:09 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CalAmp beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,526,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 11.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CalAmp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.07 0.05 0.02 0 EPS Actual 0.08 0.08 0.14 0.07 -0.03 Price Change % -3.5% -11.73% 21.92% -10.19% -7.1%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

CalAmp earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

