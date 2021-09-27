CalAmp: Q2 Earnings Insights
CalAmp(NASDAQ:CAMP) stock fell by 3.5% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:09 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CalAmp beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,526,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 11.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CalAmp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|0.02
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.08
|0.14
|0.07
|-0.03
|Price Change %
|-3.5%
|-11.73%
|21.92%
|-10.19%
|-7.1%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
CalAmp earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News