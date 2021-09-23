Recap: Isoray Q4 Earnings

Isoray(AMEX:ISR) stock fell by 3.68% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Isoray missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $431,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Isoray's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 Price Change % -3.68% -1.43% -1.14% -8.51% -18.58%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Isoray earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

