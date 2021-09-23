Recap: Isoray Q4 Earnings
Isoray(AMEX:ISR) stock fell by 3.68% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Isoray missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $431,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Isoray's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Price Change %
|-3.68%
|-1.43%
|-1.14%
|-8.51%
|-18.58%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Isoray earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
