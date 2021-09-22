 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Summit Wireless's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
Summit Wireless's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) brought in sales totaling $1.58 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 3.27%, resulting in a loss of $2.81 million. In Q1, Summit Wireless brought in $1.15 million in sales but lost $2.72 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can be difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Summit Wireless posted an ROCE of -0.24%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Summit Wireless is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Summit Wireless, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.24% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Summit Wireless reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.42/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.28/share.

 

Related Articles (WISA)

Football Season is the Perfect Time to Update Your Sound System Game
WiSA Sound Technology: Spreading Innovation Throughout the Marketplace
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Meet WiSA at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit this Month
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings