IBEX Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
IBEX Holdings(NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose by 0.84% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IBEX Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 93.75%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7,998,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IBEX Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.22
|0.28
|0.16
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.32
|0.33
|0.31
|0.14
|Price Change %
|0.84%
|-1.63%
|3.42%
|7.95%
|26.61%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
IBEX Holdings earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News