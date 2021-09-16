IBEX Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

IBEX Holdings(NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose by 0.84% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IBEX Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 93.75%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,998,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IBEX Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.22 0.28 0.16 0.16 EPS Actual 0.31 0.32 0.33 0.31 0.14 Price Change % 0.84% -1.63% 3.42% 7.95% 26.61%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

IBEX Holdings earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

