Recap: Kaspien Holdings Q2 Earnings
Kaspien Holdings(NASDAQ:KSPN) stock fell by 5.58% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kaspien Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $7,406,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 7.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kaspien Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.47
|-0.59
|-0.59
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|-0.61
|-0.07
|-0.54
|-0.49
|Price Change %
|-5.58%
|-7.34%
|-10.75%
|5.52%
|-2.15%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Kaspien Holdings earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
