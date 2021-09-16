Recap: Kaspien Holdings Q2 Earnings

Kaspien Holdings(NASDAQ:KSPN) stock fell by 5.58% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kaspien Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $7,406,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 7.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kaspien Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.59 -0.59 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.61 -0.07 -0.54 -0.49 Price Change % -5.58% -7.34% -10.75% 5.52% -2.15%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Kaspien Holdings earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

