PCTEL's Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q2, PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) posted sales of $21.68 million. Earnings were up 83.17%, but PCTEL still reported an overall loss of $117.00 thousand. PCTEL collected $17.71 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $695.00 thousand loss.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, PCTEL posted an ROIC of -0.08%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For PCTEL, a negative ROIC ratio of -0.08% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Analyst Predictions

PCTEL reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.07/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.06/share.