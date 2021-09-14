BeyondSpring: Q2 Earnings Insights

BeyondSpring(NASDAQ:BYSI) stock fell by 4.13% on Monday after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BeyondSpring missed their estimated earnings by 2.08%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $338,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BeyondSpring's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.54 -0.57 -0.57 EPS Actual -0.49 -0.44 -0.52 -0.48 -0.46 Price Change % 0.49% 2.35% 1.6% -18.46% -1.09%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

BeyondSpring earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

