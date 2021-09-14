BeyondSpring: Q2 Earnings Insights
BeyondSpring(NASDAQ:BYSI) stock fell by 4.13% on Monday after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BeyondSpring missed their estimated earnings by 2.08%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $338,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BeyondSpring's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.48
|-0.54
|-0.57
|-0.57
|EPS Actual
|-0.49
|-0.44
|-0.52
|-0.48
|-0.46
|Price Change %
|0.49%
|2.35%
|1.6%
|-18.46%
|-1.09%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
BeyondSpring earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
