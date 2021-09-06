A Preview Of Smartsheet's Earnings

SMAR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday , 2021-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Smartsheet will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.13

Smartsheet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-35.71, which was followed by a 3.29 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smartsheet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.13 -0.21 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.04 -0.12 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 111.81 M 102.72 M 94.59 M 86.57 M Revenue Actual 117.08 M 109.87 M 98.93 M 91.22 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet were trading at $81.15 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.